Pete Murano of Trombone Shorty Talks Guitar Solos & ...
|Troy Andrews (Trombone Shorty) may be the focal point when he takes the stage with his band Orleans Avenue but when he turns it ...[more]
Tommy Stinson Reignites Bash & Pop Following GNR & ...
|For Tommy Stinson, there were two things that were very important to him when he went to record his next record: for it to ...[more]
Warren Haynes Embraces A New ‘Band’ For The Last ...
|No one could ever accuse guitarist, vocalist, musical arranger and bandleader Warren Haynes of being a slacker. While his work with his signature band ...[more]
Jake Clemons Talks New LP Fear & Love, Uncle ...
|Life is a journey full of highs and lows and how we react to them is what makes it truly our own. For Jake ...[more]