In the newest installment of Wannabe, artist Chris Prunckle reviews Let There Be Chaos, the latest album from English poet and rapper Kate Tempest, in his signature six-panel comic strip form. Click on the image for full resolution (best viewed on desktop): ...[more]

In 2012 the Canadian duo Japandroids (Brian King and David Prowse) struck rock and roll gold with Celebration Rock, an album that did exactly what the title promised. They toured the world on its anthemic tracks that were invigorating to shout along to and when the tour ended the band ...[more]

Since the release of its eponymous sophomore album last autumn, The Marcus King Band has generated a groundswell of recognition for itself with almost constant roadwork. The group’s appearance at Nectar’s in Burlington on January 26th suggested the precocious group will be headlining shows regularly before too long. It was ...[more]

In the newest installment of Wannabe, artist Chris Prunckle reviews More Than A Little, the latest album from charming Americana duo Adrian + Meredith, in his signature six-panel comic strip form. Click on the image for full resolution (best viewed on desktop): ...[more]

Though we didn’t even know it, we have been waiting for the new collaboration record from Will Kimbrough and Brigitte DeMeyer. It has been a wait because the duo began playing together more than five years ago, and have only just now decided to make an album. And it is ...[more]

Last night Warren Haynes, Don Was, Michael McDonald and company turned Boston’s Orpheum Theatre, into a working, full blown time machine; teleporting the audience back to November 26, 1976. This date of course was one of rock n’ roll’s most magical, legendary nights when at the pinnacle of their ability ...[more]

It’s been almost a year since Mötley Crüe ended their farewell tour. Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx have moved on to other projects while the dust settled over the grave of the band that began thirty-five years ago in a seedy section of Hollywood. As a thank ...[more]

While most music fans breathed a sigh of relief when the year finally ended, Heart decided to jubilate with a live DVD celebrating a career highlight. For the female-fronted band from Seattle who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013, it was their first-ever show ...[more]

For The Rolling Stones, playing Cuba last year may have just been another notch on their fifty-plus year old touring belt, but its historical nature was significant and it was all caught on film for Havana Moon, the latest addition to the ever-growing DVD releases by one of the greatest ...[more]

‘T Bone Burnett A Life in Pursuit’ By ... Lloyd Sachs adopts just the right tone in his book on the life and times of eccentric genius T Bone Burnett. Writing A Life in Pursuit, the author remains ever cognizant of his subject’s idiosyncratic tendencies in both his personal life and his work. And, also knowing full well Burnett’s ...[more]

‘Seeing the Real You At Last’ by Britta ... What on the surface would seem to be a somewhat sordid tell-all book turns out to be a fast-paced, witty and altogether self-deprecating story of a Bob Dylan fan. Britta Lee Shain is devoted way past the point of familiarity most of his followers ever attain, but anyone devoted to ...[more]