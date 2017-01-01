One of his generation’s most prolific artists, Ty Segall seems to be an endless well of creativity. He cannot be contained, and his latest release in a long string of them over the last decade proves he’s still got something to say. The self-titled record finds him continuing to mine ...[more]

John Mayall has earned the title “Godfather of British Blues” by the very longevity of his career in combination with the pedigree of musicians who’ve advanced through his bands over the years. Mayall celebrated his seventieth birthday fourteen years ago with a concert featuring Eric Clapton and Mick Taylor, guitarists ...[more]

Delbert McClinton has had a long and distinguished career, but he is still not widely known unless you are a fan of witty songwriters rocking Texas swing-blues. More known for his writing (he was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame) than his singing, he puts the focus ...[more]

Brigitte DeMeyer and Will Kimbrough Craft a Low ... Though we didn’t even know it, we have been waiting for the new collaboration record from Will Kimbrough and Brigitte DeMeyer. It has been a wait because the duo began playing together more than five years ago, and have only just now decided to make an album. And it is ...[more]

Wannabe Reviews Adrian + Meredith’s ‘More Than A ... In the newest installment of Wannabe, artist Chris Prunckle reviews More Than A Little, the latest album from charming Americana duo Adrian + Meredith, in his signature six-panel comic strip form. Click on the image for full resolution (best viewed on desktop):...[more]