In 2014 the duo of Killer Mike and El-P put out RTJ2, the second album of their Run the Jewels partnership and quickly jumped to success and national critical acclaim. Now on their third release the duo up the ante for their protest rhymes, swaggering boasts and wide ranging beats; ...[more]

As one might expect of a collective of sorts, Band of Heathens worked their way into the spotlight fairly quickly. It wasn’t that they had any grand designs, or even any thoughts about becoming a band in the first place. What initially began as a series of Wednesday night jam ...[more]

Hang opens like Mick Jagger covered in glitter telling you to just be yourself. Foxygen’s fourth official record picks up where they left off. The last song on their previous album …And Star Power, is this gentle 70’s tune that would fit somewhere right between the Stones’ “Wild Horses” and ...[more]

Keller Williams KWahtro Stretches Wide With Boller, Droll ... The one man jam band (and constant record releaser) Keller Williams has teamed up with some friends for yet another project titled Sync under the group name KWahtro (Confused? Sound it out.) The three other band members this go around come from different backgrounds with Danton Boller adding jazz flourishes ...[more]

Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven Keep It Stripped ... David Lowery may be several decades removed from the agony of teen angst, but when he takes the stage with Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven, the emotion that fueled early fan favorites like “Get Off This” and “Teen Angst (What the World Needs Now)” is as real and raw as ...[more]