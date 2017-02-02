Elbow Brings Slight Reinvention on ‘Little Fictions’ (ALBUM ... Little Fictions, the new album by elbow, is a slight reinvention for a band that is now seven albums and 20 years into its career. The music is less gloomy and a little more varied than previous releases. It leaves a bit more room for fun among the brooding introspection ...[more]

Moon Duo Go Deeper & Darker On ‘Occult ... In some strange way Moon Duo’s new album gets all that’s currently winter and cold. It’s the first part of a two part set inspired by a number of mythical and philosophical sources, by yin and yang, by dark and light. Guitarist Ripley Johnson talks about some of the thought ...[more]