Ron Gallo Unleashes Madman Vocals and Head-spinning Riffs ... Ron Gallo has a sick, twisted worldview, and that is what you’ll love about his new record Heavy Meta. Gallo has an undeniable talent and a penchant for the dark and weird side of things. His commentary can be such a bummer, perhaps because he often hits the nail on ...[more]

Elbow Brings Slight Reinvention on ‘Little Fictions’ (ALBUM ... Little Fictions, the new album by elbow, is a slight reinvention for a band that is now seven albums and 20 years into its career. The music is less gloomy and a little more varied than previous releases. It leaves a bit more room for fun among the brooding introspection ...[more]