Foxygen Get 40 Piece Orchestral On Ambitious & Divine ‘Hang’ LP (ALBUM REVIEW)

Hang opens like Mick Jagger covered in glitter telling you to just be yourself. Foxygen’s fourth official record picks up where they left off. The last song on their previous album …And Star Power, is this gentle 70’s tune that would fit somewhere right between the Stones’ “Wild Horses” and  ...[more]

Band of Heathens Unites In Purpose With ‘Duende’ (ALBUM REVIEW)

As one might expect of a collective of sorts, Band of Heathens worked their way into the spotlight fairly quickly. It wasn’t that they had any grand designs, or even any thoughts about becoming a band in the first place. What initially began as a series of Wednesday night jam  ...[more]

Run The Jewels Up The Ante With ‘Run The Jewels 3′ (ALBUM REVIEW

In 2014 the duo of Killer Mike and El-P put out RTJ2, the second album of their Run the Jewels partnership and quickly jumped to success and national critical acclaim. Now on their third release the duo up the ante for their protest rhymes, swaggering boasts and wide ranging beats;  ...[more]

Keller Williams KWahtro Stretches Wide With Boller, Droll & Holmes (ALBUM REVIEW)

The one man jam band (and constant record releaser) Keller Williams has teamed up with some friends for yet another project titled Sync under the group name KWahtro (Confused? Sound it out.) The three other band members this go around come from different backgrounds with Danton Boller adding jazz flourishes  ...[more]

Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven Keep It Stripped Down & Revved Up in Charlotte (SHOW REVIEW)

David Lowery may be several decades removed from the agony of teen angst, but when he takes the stage with Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven, the emotion that fueled early fan favorites like “Get Off This” and “Teen Angst (What the World Needs Now)” is as real and raw as  ...[more]

Red Hot Chili Peppers & Trombone Shorty Give New Orleans Voodoo’d Up Funk Rock (SHOW REVIEW/PHOTOS)

If there is one stop on the Red Hot Chili Peppers new tour you needed to go to it was this past Tuesday night in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center. Why? Because when they did their encore of “Give It Away,” nothing came close to when they brought  ...[more]

Heart: Live At The Royal Albert Hall With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (DVD REVIEW)

While most music fans breathed a sigh of relief when the year finally ended, Heart decided to jubilate with a live DVD celebrating a career highlight. For the female-fronted band from Seattle who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013, it was their first-ever show  ...[more]

Mötley Crüe Wraps Up an Era With ‘The End: Live In Los Angeles’ (DVD REVIEW)

It’s been almost a year since Mötley Crüe ended their farewell tour. Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx have moved on to other projects while the dust settled over the grave of the band that began thirty-five years ago in a seedy section of Hollywood. As a thank  ...[more]

Iggy Pop Post Pop Depression: Live At The Royal Albert Hall (DVD REVIEW)

“I jumped in the van and managed to somehow lick his chest,” remembered Grace Potter in a 2012 interview with Glide about her first encounter with Iggy Pop. “Don’t ask me how it happened but I was just an excitable young thing, just basically a screaming fan.” Iggy Pop can  ...[more]

‘T Bone Burnett A Life in Pursuit’ By Lloyd Sachs Reveals (BOOK REVIEW)

Lloyd Sachs adopts just the right tone in his book on the life and times of eccentric genius T Bone Burnett. Writing A Life in Pursuit, the author remains ever cognizant of his subject’s idiosyncratic tendencies in both his personal life and his work. And, also knowing full well Burnett’s  ...[more]

‘Seeing the Real You At Last’ by Britta Lee Shain Gives Readers Insight Into The Real Bob Dylan (BOOK REVIEW)

What on the surface would seem to be a somewhat sordid tell-all book turns out to be a fast-paced, witty and altogether self-deprecating story of a Bob Dylan fan. Britta Lee Shain is devoted way past the point of familiarity most of his followers ever attain, but anyone devoted to  ...[more]

Jeff Beck Autobiography ‘Beck 01′ Mixes Electric Guitars, Hot Rods & Photos (BOOK REVIEW)

Jeff Beck’s autobiography Beck 01, is as idiosyncratic as the legendary British guitarist himself. A combination of (some) text and (lots!) of photos, its expensively-customized design, at least in its initial run, makes it the archetypal collector’s item and/or ‘perfect gift’ for the devoted admirer of El Becko. But its attractions  ...[more]

