Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men Bang Out Passion & Wit On ‘Prick of the Litter’ (ALBUM REVIEW)

Delbert McClinton has had a long and distinguished career, but he is still not widely known unless you are a fan of witty songwriters rocking Texas swing-blues. More known for his writing (he was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame) than his singing, he puts the focus  ...[more]

John Mayall Strikes Again On ‘Talk About That’ (ALBUM REVIEW)

John Mayall has earned the title “Godfather of British Blues” by the very longevity of his career in combination with the pedigree of  musicians who’ve advanced through his bands over the years. Mayall celebrated his seventieth birthday fourteen years ago  with a concert featuring Eric Clapton and Mick Taylor, guitarists  ...[more]

Ty Segall Goes Glam and Grunge On Self-Titled Album (ALBUM REVIEW)

One of his generation’s most prolific artists, Ty Segall seems to be an endless well of creativity. He cannot be contained, and his latest release in a long string of them over the last decade proves he’s still got something to say. The self-titled record finds him continuing to mine  ...[more]

Brigitte DeMeyer and Will Kimbrough Craft a Low Key Beauty On ‘Mockingbird Soul’ (ALBUM REVIEW)

Though we didn’t even know it, we have been waiting for the new collaboration record from Will Kimbrough and Brigitte DeMeyer. It has been a wait because the duo began playing together more than five years ago, and have only just now decided to make an album. And it is  ...[more]

Wannabe Reviews Adrian + Meredith’s ‘More Than A Little’

In the newest installment of Wannabe, artist Chris Prunckle reviews More Than A Little, the latest album from charming Americana duo Adrian + Meredith, in his signature six-panel comic strip form. Click on the image for full resolution (best viewed on desktop):...[more]

High On Fire Demonstrate Speed, Aggression, and Tightness In Portland (SHOW REVIEW)

Few bands other than High On Fire have proven to be such worthy torchbearers of both the heaviness of Black Sabbath and the speed and grit of Motorhead. The trio’s last album Luminiferous came out in 2015, but a fervent cult following means they don’t need a new album to  ...[more]

Heart: Live At The Royal Albert Hall With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (DVD REVIEW)

While most music fans breathed a sigh of relief when the year finally ended, Heart decided to jubilate with a live DVD celebrating a career highlight. For the female-fronted band from Seattle who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013, it was their first-ever show  ...[more]

Mötley Crüe Wraps Up an Era With ‘The End: Live In Los Angeles’ (DVD REVIEW)

It’s been almost a year since Mötley Crüe ended their farewell tour. Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx have moved on to other projects while the dust settled over the grave of the band that began thirty-five years ago in a seedy section of Hollywood. As a thank  ...[more]

Iggy Pop Post Pop Depression: Live At The Royal Albert Hall (DVD REVIEW)

“I jumped in the van and managed to somehow lick his chest,” remembered Grace Potter in a 2012 interview with Glide about her first encounter with Iggy Pop. “Don’t ask me how it happened but I was just an excitable young thing, just basically a screaming fan.” Iggy Pop can  ...[more]

‘T Bone Burnett A Life in Pursuit’ By Lloyd Sachs Reveals (BOOK REVIEW)

Lloyd Sachs adopts just the right tone in his book on the life and times of eccentric genius T Bone Burnett. Writing A Life in Pursuit, the author remains ever cognizant of his subject’s idiosyncratic tendencies in both his personal life and his work. And, also knowing full well Burnett’s  ...[more]

‘Seeing the Real You At Last’ by Britta Lee Shain Gives Readers Insight Into The Real Bob Dylan (BOOK REVIEW)

What on the surface would seem to be a somewhat sordid tell-all book turns out to be a fast-paced, witty and altogether self-deprecating story of a Bob Dylan fan. Britta Lee Shain is devoted way past the point of familiarity most of his followers ever attain, but anyone devoted to  ...[more]

Jeff Beck Autobiography ‘Beck 01′ Mixes Electric Guitars, Hot Rods & Photos (BOOK REVIEW)

Jeff Beck’s autobiography Beck 01, is as idiosyncratic as the legendary British guitarist himself. A combination of (some) text and (lots!) of photos, its expensively-customized design, at least in its initial run, makes it the archetypal collector’s item and/or ‘perfect gift’ for the devoted admirer of El Becko. But its attractions  ...[more]

