Hang opens like Mick Jagger covered in glitter telling you to just be yourself. Foxygen’s fourth official record picks up where they left off. The last song on their previous album …And Star Power, is this gentle 70’s tune that would fit somewhere right between the Stones’ “Wild Horses” and ...[more]

The legend that is Taj Mahal released a time capsule of acoustic country, folk, blues in Labor Of Love, his first offering in four years and 47th record to date! Housing classic Mahal favorites like “Stack-O-Lee”, “Walking Blues”, and John Hurt penned personal favorite, “My Creole Bell”, but the succulence ...[more]

Regardless of his guise, the one thing that’s consistent about Tommy Stinson’s musical career is his proficiency for pure, unabashed thrash ‘n’ roll. It was nurtured as a core member of The Replacements and then spun off with his solo forays, his support stints with Soul Asylum and Guns N’ ...[more]

By Saturday’s show at the Gramercy, The Magpie Salute had a couple of shows under their belt as an official band. Starting with a touching tribute to late keyboardist Eddie Harsch during Thursday’s “Descending,” the group kept its promise of trying to rekindle the magic between former Black Crowes members ...[more]

Few bands other than High On Fire have proven to be such worthy torchbearers of both the heaviness of Black Sabbath and the speed and grit of Motorhead. The trio’s last album Luminiferous came out in 2015, but a fervent cult following means they don’t need a new album to ...[more]

In the newest installment of Wannabe, artist Chris Prunckle reviews More Than A Little, the latest album from charming Americana duo Adrian + Meredith, in his signature six-panel comic strip form. Click on the image for full resolution (best viewed on desktop): ...[more]

“I jumped in the van and managed to somehow lick his chest,” remembered Grace Potter in a 2012 interview with Glide about her first encounter with Iggy Pop. “Don’t ask me how it happened but I was just an excitable young thing, just basically a screaming fan.” Iggy Pop can ...[more]

It’s been almost a year since Mötley Crüe ended their farewell tour. Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx have moved on to other projects while the dust settled over the grave of the band that began thirty-five years ago in a seedy section of Hollywood. As a thank ...[more]

While most music fans breathed a sigh of relief when the year finally ended, Heart decided to jubilate with a live DVD celebrating a career highlight. For the female-fronted band from Seattle who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013, it was their first-ever show ...[more]

‘T Bone Burnett A Life in Pursuit’ By ... Lloyd Sachs adopts just the right tone in his book on the life and times of eccentric genius T Bone Burnett. Writing A Life in Pursuit, the author remains ever cognizant of his subject’s idiosyncratic tendencies in both his personal life and his work. And, also knowing full well Burnett’s ...[more]

‘Seeing the Real You At Last’ by Britta ... What on the surface would seem to be a somewhat sordid tell-all book turns out to be a fast-paced, witty and altogether self-deprecating story of a Bob Dylan fan. Britta Lee Shain is devoted way past the point of familiarity most of his followers ever attain, but anyone devoted to ...[more]