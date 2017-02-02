207E95D8EA6C8FF111607C6F3ABA60C6
Elbow Brings Slight Reinvention on ‘Little Fictions’ (ALBUM REVIEW)

Elbow Brings Slight Reinvention on ‘Little Fictions’ (ALBUM ...

Little Fictions, the new album by elbow, is a slight reinvention for a band that is now seven albums and 20 years into its career. The music is less gloomy and a little more varied than previous releases. It leaves a bit more room for fun among the brooding introspection  ...[more]

Moon Duo Go Deeper & Darker On ‘Occult Architecture Vol 1′ (ALBUM REVIEW)

Moon Duo Go Deeper & Darker On ‘Occult ...

In some strange way Moon Duo’s new album gets all that’s currently winter and cold. It’s the first part of a two part set inspired by a number of mythical and philosophical sources, by yin and yang, by dark and light. Guitarist Ripley Johnson talks about some of the thought  ...[more]

Whitney Rose Salutes South of Border Sounds On ‘South Texas Suite’ EP (ALBUM REVIEW)

Whitney Rose Salutes South of Border Sounds On ...

It’s no small mark of distinction when you’re able to enlist superstars like The Mavericks to participate in an early outing. Yet it’s far more impressive when the sound you produce yourself sounds so assured and confident, even the initial time out. That was the case with Canada’s Whitney Rose,  ...[more]

The Last Waltz 40 Works Vintage Magic in Boston (SHOW REVIEW/PHOTOS)

The Last Waltz 40 Works Vintage Magic in ...

Last night Warren Haynes, Don Was, Michael McDonald and company turned Boston’s Orpheum Theatre, into a working, full blown time machine; teleporting the audience back to November 26, 1976. This  date of course was one of rock n’ roll’s most magical, legendary nights when at the pinnacle of their ability  ...[more]

Brigitte DeMeyer and Will Kimbrough Craft a Low Key Beauty On ‘Mockingbird Soul’ (ALBUM REVIEW)

Brigitte DeMeyer and Will Kimbrough Craft a Low ...

Though we didn’t even know it, we have been waiting for the new collaboration record from Will Kimbrough and Brigitte DeMeyer. It has been a wait because the duo began playing together more than five years ago, and have only just now decided to make an album. And it is  ...[more]

Wannabe Reviews Adrian + Meredith’s ‘More Than A Little’

Wannabe Reviews Adrian + Meredith’s ‘More Than A ...

In the newest installment of Wannabe, artist Chris Prunckle reviews More Than A Little, the latest album from charming Americana duo Adrian + Meredith, in his signature six-panel comic strip form. Click on the image for full resolution (best viewed on desktop):...[more]

‘Havana Moon’ Captures The Rolling Stones’ Historic Cuba Performance (DVD REVIEW)

‘Havana Moon’ Captures The Rolling Stones’ Historic Cuba ...

For The Rolling Stones, playing Cuba last year may have just been another notch on their fifty-plus year old touring belt, but its historical nature was significant and it was all caught on film for Havana Moon, the latest addition to the ever-growing DVD releases by one of the greatest  ...[more]

Heart: Live At The Royal Albert Hall With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (DVD REVIEW)

Heart: Live At The Royal Albert Hall With ...

While most music fans breathed a sigh of relief when the year finally ended, Heart decided to jubilate with a live DVD celebrating a career highlight. For the female-fronted band from Seattle who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013, it was their first-ever show  ...[more]

Mötley Crüe Wraps Up an Era With ‘The End: Live In Los Angeles’ (DVD REVIEW)

Mötley Crüe Wraps Up an Era With ‘The ...

It’s been almost a year since Mötley Crüe ended their farewell tour. Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx have moved on to other projects while the dust settled over the grave of the band that began thirty-five years ago in a seedy section of Hollywood. As a thank  ...[more]

‘T Bone Burnett A Life in Pursuit’ By Lloyd Sachs Reveals (BOOK REVIEW)

‘T Bone Burnett A Life in Pursuit’ By ...

Lloyd Sachs adopts just the right tone in his book on the life and times of eccentric genius T Bone Burnett. Writing A Life in Pursuit, the author remains ever cognizant of his subject’s idiosyncratic tendencies in both his personal life and his work. And, also knowing full well Burnett’s  ...[more]

‘Seeing the Real You At Last’ by Britta Lee Shain Gives Readers Insight Into The Real Bob Dylan (BOOK REVIEW)

‘Seeing the Real You At Last’ by Britta ...

What on the surface would seem to be a somewhat sordid tell-all book turns out to be a fast-paced, witty and altogether self-deprecating story of a Bob Dylan fan. Britta Lee Shain is devoted way past the point of familiarity most of his followers ever attain, but anyone devoted to  ...[more]

Jeff Beck Autobiography ‘Beck 01′ Mixes Electric Guitars, Hot Rods & Photos (BOOK REVIEW)

Jeff Beck Autobiography ‘Beck 01′ Mixes Electric Guitars, ...

Jeff Beck’s autobiography Beck 01, is as idiosyncratic as the legendary British guitarist himself. A combination of (some) text and (lots!) of photos, its expensively-customized design, at least in its initial run, makes it the archetypal collector’s item and/or ‘perfect gift’ for the devoted admirer of El Becko. But its attractions  ...[more]

More reviews

Photos

Video